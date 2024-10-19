"The world has changed significantly. The upcoming US presidential elections will not be the most important event of the year for the world community and will not determine the further course of history. No matter how much Washington would like it to be. The BRICS summit will be that event," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

According to her, this reflects objective and irreversible processes. "I believe that in 2024 the vector of human development will be established in Kazan, and not in the wavering United States. The three days of the BRICS summit and the negotiations of the leaders of the world majority in the capital of Tatarstan will have a decisive influence on our future," Matviyenko noted, TASS reported.

She believes that truly responsible leaders of sovereign states understand this, and the level of representation at the summit and the ever-growing number of applications for membership are clear proof of this. "I am sure that news from Russia will be followed on all continents," Matviyenko concluded.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members. On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency.

The presidential election in the United States is scheduled for November 5.

MA/PR