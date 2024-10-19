Drone attack, power outages reported in St. Petersburg

Emergency services claimed that a drone was allegedly shot down overnight, according to the Telegram news outlet Piter Segodnya. No further details on the consequences were provided, The New Voice of Ukraine reported.

Residents reported blasts in St. Petersburg, which, according to Russian propagandists, left nearly 300 buildings without electricity in the Primorsky and Vyborgsky districts.

The Telegram channel Fontanka reported a technical malfunction on 110 kV equipment. Energy specialists are working to restore power supply, according to energy officials.

Drones also attacked the Russian city of Bryansk overnight on Oct. 18. A fire broke out at the Kremny EL plant, one of the largest producers of electronics for Russia's military-industrial complex.

MNA/