Iranians mourn demise anniv. of Hazrat Masoumeh

Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (SA) was born in the holy city of Medina on the First Day of the month of Zee Qa'dah 173 A.H.

Fatima Masumeh was the sister of the eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza, and the daughter of the seventh Shia Imam, Imam Musa al-Kadhim.

Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (SA) was the most learned scholar and very pious lady and was greatly revered by the Holy Imams.

She was buried in the holy city of Qum (Central Iran) and her holy shrine is every year visited by millions of the lovers of Holy Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

The Shrine of Fatima Masumeh is located in Qom, which is considered by Shia Muslims to be the second most sacred city in Iran after Mashhad.

In 815 CE, according to legends, Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) traveled to Khorasan from Medina with a large number of her relatives to visit her brother, Imam Reza (AS).

However, the Abbasid Caliph Mamun ordered his men to stop them at Saveh, a town near Qom home to a large number of lovers of Holy Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Mamun's soldiers killed many of her companions in Saveh, where she fell ill. She therefore decided to take refuge in Qom.

The lovers of Holy Ahl al-Bayt in Qom extended a very warm welcome to Hazrat Masumeh (SA) and his companions upon their arrival in the city.

No one among the people knew that God, in His wise plan, decreed that Lady Ma’sumah would leave Medina, her hometown, for the city of Marv, where her brother Imam al-Rida was summoned by the Abbasid caliph Ma’mun.

During the stops she made in several cities along the way, Lady Ma’sumah was warmly welcomed by lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt, who were honored to benefit from her wisdom and knowledge.

Her Excellency lived in Qum for 17 days; during this time she was worshiping and praying to the God Almighty.

However, she was in critical condition and eventually died in 816 AD.

It is unlikely that those who lived at the time of Lady Ma’sumah anticipated the effect she would have on millions of people after passing away today. With her presence in the city of Qum – the center of the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt – she has proven to be a powerful source of inspiration, spirituality, warmth, energy, and love.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour