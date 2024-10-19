7 dead, 2 missing in a house fire in east China’s Anhui

The fire broke out at around 5 a.m. in a self-built house in Wangwei Village, Xinhua news agency reported.
Local fire brigades and departments of public security and emergency management are conducting search and rescue operations.
MA/PR
TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Seven people were killed and two remain missing after a house caught fire early on Saturday in the city of Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, according to the local emergency management bureau.
The fire broke out at around 5 a.m. in a self-built house in Wangwei Village, Xinhua news agency reported.
Local fire brigades and departments of public security and emergency management are conducting search and rescue operations.
MA/PR
Your Comment