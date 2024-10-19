Hezbollah reacts to Yahya Sinwar's martyrdom

In a statement on Friday, the Hezbollah Resistance movement hailed Sinwar as “Al-Aqsa Storm commander,” referring to the operation that was carried out by Gaza’s Resistance groups last year, during which they stormed the occupied Palestinian territories, encircled Israeli military bases and illegal settlements, and took 240 Zionists captive.

Sinwar “took up the responsibility and leadership torch from the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh (his predecessor) to continue the path of resistance, giving, and sacrifice alongside the heroic combatants and brave resistors,” the group said, PressTV reported.

It also commended the martyr for “standing up against the US project and the Zionist occupation.” He “offered his blood in that cause until he achieved martyrdom and attained the highest ranks of honor and human perfection,” the movement added.

“We in the leadership of the party (Hezbollah) and those of us who are facing the repercussions of the Zionist aggression with our Lebanese people confirm that we stand by our Palestinian people,” the statement noted.

“We have full confidence in the divine promise and the victory destined for His faithful servants.”

Hezbollah also condoled with the oppressed Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and Resistance forces on the occasion of Sinwar's martyrdom.

MP/