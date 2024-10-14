'Black Sunday'; Hezbollah drone op. against 'Golani Brigade'

In recent days, the Lebanese Hezbollah has made important and strategic announcements regarding the start of a new round of fight with the occupying Zionist regime.

As ground clashes intensified in the border villages of occupied Palestine, Hezbollah's missile-drone units targeted major cities in occupied Palestine, including Haifa, Acre, and Tel Aviv.

On October 11, the Lebanese Resistance issued a statement in Hebrew, expressing concerns about Israel's misuse of residential areas in cities overlooking the war front and the need to confront the current threats in these areas.

The recent drone attack on the Golani Brigade base in Haifa resulted in the killing and wounding of a significant number of Zionists can be seen as one of the initial steps in the ongoing fight against the occupying enemy.

The Mehr News Agency (MNA) released a memo on Monday, aiming to examine the different aspects of the recent Hezbollah drone operations against the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah conducts drone operations in heart of occupied Palestine territories

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance carried out a successful operation on Sunday, October 13th, targeting the Golani Brigade's dining hall in the Binyamina area of Haifa.

The operation was conducted using the reconnaissance drone "Hudhud" to identify the target area, followed by the use of "Ababil" suicide drones.

The attack resulted in the death of at least four Zionists and serious injuries to seven others, according to The Times of Israel.

Additionally, 58 IDF soldiers were wounded in the Hezbollah drone strike.

Following the attacks, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced an investigation into the failure of the warning sirens to sound before the arrival of the Hezbollah drones.

Hezbollah's Mirsad drone is killer of Golani Brigade soldiers

According to the Jerusalem Post, based on preliminary investigations, two Mirsad drones launched by Hezbollah entered the airspace of occupied Palestine from the sea. The key point is that during this drone attack, the defense systems and reconnaissance drones of the Zionist regime were unable to identify one of the drones fired by Hezbollah.

Military affairs experts believe that due to the low altitude of the drone, it has not been possible to continuously detect it by radar defense systems.

Hezbollah is rebuilding its combat capability day by day

After the attack on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut and the martyrdom of senior commanders of the Resistance, Hebrew sources and some Western think tanks claimed that the Zionist regime had achieved a great victory against Hezbollah, disrupting their operational capability in both offensive and defensive areas. However, despite the loss of key leaders, replacement individuals quickly filled the vacancies and continued to pose a significant threat to the occupiers' interests.

According to the American newspaper New York Times, a new command center was established only 72 hours after the attack, with decision-makers being transferred to this location.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, the increase in Resistance attacks and IDF casualties will make it difficult for Netanyahu and his right-wing allies to continue the war.

According to a report from the Zionist regime's Channel 12, on October 13, at least 110 Zionists were killed or wounded by Resistance combatants. This figure has led some experts to refer to the events of that day as "Black Sunday."

While the legitimate government of Lebanon, in line with regional and international powers, is discussing the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, Tel Aviv has launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon under the pretext of restoring security to the north of occupied Palestine. During this aggression, not only are border villages being destroyed, but the Zionists are also directly targeting UN forces.

Under such circumstances, Hezbollah combatants are targeting the Israeli army forces gathering in various areas of southern Lebanon daily to stop the advance of the foreign aggressors.

It remains to be seen whether Hezbollah's consecutive attacks will lead to Tel Aviv withdrawing from Lebanon's borders and agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

