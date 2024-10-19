Taliban offers condolences over martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar

In a statement the Taliban sad on Saturday that "We extend our deepest condolences to the Islamic Movement of Hamas, to all mujahideen, and especially to the oppressed and courageous Palestinian fighters, on the martyrdom of our heroic mujahid brother, Yahya Sinwar."

"We call upon Muslims worldwide to stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, to support their cause, and to fulfill the divine duty incumbent upon all of us in this regard," the Taliban's statement further read.

The Sinwar's martyrdom by the Zionist Israeli regime in the south of Gaza on Wednesday drew widespread condemnation among Islamic countries, forging more unity among them against the apartheid regime of Israel.

MNA