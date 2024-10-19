Netanyahu reacts to Hezbollah attack on his residence

In a pair of videos posted in Hebrew and English to social media after his residence in Caesarea was targeted by a drone fired from Lebanon this morning, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that “nothing will deter” him, and that Israel is “going to win this war,” Israeli media reported.

Sirens wailed on Saturday morning in northern occupied lands, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea, the Israeli government said.

Neither he nor his wife were home, and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

In addition to the drone launched at Netanyahu's residence, Israel's military said some 55 projectiles were fired in two separate barrages at northern Israel from Lebanon on Saturday morning.

SD/