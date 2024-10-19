Indonesia strong candidate for interaction with BRICS: report

"It is quite possible that soon - of course not on October 21 or 22, but when the government is already formed and political life in Indonesia has improved - decisions on the BRICS issue will be made. We see that there is a basic understanding of the importance of this association. For our part, we have repeatedly emphasized that we see Indonesia as a strong candidate for establishing close cooperation with BRICS," the ambassador noted.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members, TASS reported.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency.

MA/PR