“The Persian Wolf” won a silver medal in the 2024 Mr. Olympia last week held at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, NV.

The gold medal went to Britain’s Samson Dauda and American bodybuilder Derek Lunsford finished in third place.

Choopan has won a gold medal in the 2022 edition as well as a gold at the 2024 Arnold Classic.

The bodybuilder is one of the most popular Iranian athletes.

MA/TT