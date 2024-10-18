High-ranking Iranian officials react to Sinwar Martyrdom

"His martyrdom will not interrupt the Islamic Ummah's resistance against bullying and occupation," President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his message on Martyr Sinwar on Friday.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohmmad Bagheri Ghalibaf also wrote in his message of condolence that, "Martyr Sinwar fulfilled his promise to God with his pure blood. The images of his struggle will create thousands of other fighters like him and Nasrallah around the world."

"When Ezzeddin Qassam was martyred, Sinwar had not been born. Maybe they will kill the people of resistance, but the idea of ​​resistance will remain alive," Ghalibaf added.

In reaction to the martyrdom of Hamas Politburo Chief, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that had had no fear of death and fought bravely until his last breath.

Martyrs live forever, and today the cause of liberating the occupied Palestinian territories is more alive than ever, Araghchi added.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces offered his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the great nation of Palestine and all the Resistance forces.

IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami also extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Sinwar, praising the ex-Hamas chief as someone who stood out among other freedom-seeking fighters and became a role model for them.

"The name of Martyr Sanwar flares up the fire of anti-Zionist resistance," Salami also said.

Former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Mohsen Rezaei, who is now a member of the Expediency Council also expressed confidence that "The martyrdom of the great mujahid, Yahya al-Sinwar, gives a new blood to the Palestinian nation and makes the death of Israel a certain thing." He further said that Sinwar's blood will be avenged.

