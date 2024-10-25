Iran reclaim Asian Youth Beach Handball C'ship title

Iran defeated Oman 2-1, Jordan 2-0, China 2-1, Qatar and Indonesia 2-0 in the competition.

The 3rd Asian Youth Beach Handball Championship took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

This marks the third consecutive time that the competition takes place in Thailand, which hosted the event since the inaugural edition in 2016.

Iran had won the previous edition held in Tehran.

Iran also qualified for the 2025 Youth Beach Handball World Championship, which is the third edition of the event, following its 2017 debut in Flic-en-Flac, Mauritius (U17) won by Spain (men) and Hungary (women) and the second edition in 2022 played in Heraklion, Greece (U18) with Croatia (men) and Spain (women) taking the titles.

MA/TT