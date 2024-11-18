Iran takes every measure to protect its nuclear facilities

Regarding the Security Council resolution about the illegality of attacks on nuclear facilities and threats by the Zionist regime, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in his weekly presser on Monday that Resolution 533 is one of the rules that prohibits any threat against nuclear facilities.

He added that this document is clear and specifies that the Security Council must intervene in these cases.

Threats made by the Israeli regime are threats to the national security of countries and the United Nations must give a decisive response to them.

Our region has been familiar with these violating approach by the Zionist regime for decades, Baghaei said, adding that Iran will take every measure to protect its nuclear facilities.

