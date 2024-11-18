Israeli warplanes kill eight more paramedics in Lebanon

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday that the deadly air raids hit the Islamic Health Authority center in the village of Arab Salim in the Nabatiyeh Governorate.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported the killing of two paramedics in Israel’s Sunday attacks.

It said one of the victims lost his life in the assault on the Islamic Health Association Center in Houmine el-Tahta in Nabatiyeh and the other was killed in the attack that targeted a healthcare facility in the village of Hanaway in Lebanon’s South governorate.

The ministry further reported that two paramedics were injured in the Israeli bombing of an ambulance center in the town of Bazouriyeh, situated in the Governorate of South Lebanon.

On Friday, Israeli forces killed at least 15 paramedics and five bystanders in an attack on a civil defense center in the town of Douris near Baalbek.

Israel has been carrying out bloody acts of terror and aggression across Lebanon after the regime unleashed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in early October 2023.

So far, at least 3,481 people have been killed and 14,786 others injured in Israeli assaults on Lebanon.

More than 200 of the victims are emergency workers, most of whom were killed over the past two months.

Rights groups have condemned Israel’s killing of emergency responders and healthcare workers as apparent war crimes, the report added.

MA/Press TV