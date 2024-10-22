Iran beach handball secure place in 2025 world c'ship

The Iranian national team are among the top three team in the 3rd Asian Men’s Youth Beach Handball Championship underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian players have earned four wins over Oman 2-1, Jordan 2-0, China 2-1 and Qatar 2-1 so far.

They are scheduled to meet Indonesia on Wednesday.

The 2025 Youth Beach Handball World Championship is the third edition of the event, following its 2017 debut in Flic-en-Flac, Mauritius (U17) won by Spain (men) and Hungary (women) and the second edition in 2022 played in Heraklion, Greece (U18) with Croatia (men) and Spain (women) taking the titles.

MNA