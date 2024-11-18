Enhancing transit coop. between Iran, Tajikistan ‘essential’

Speaking on the sidelines of the 81st meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) held in Tashkent on November 5-6, 2024, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, the RAI chief executive underlined that the transport and transit cooperation should be enhanced between the two countries.

In his meeting with the CEO of Tajikistan Railway Company Komil Jumahon Mirzoali, the deputy minister of roads and urban development stressed the need to hold expert-level meetings between senior railway officials of the two countries.

The CEO of Tajikistan Railway Company, for his part, emphasized the need for boosting rail transport cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan especially the transportation of the transit cargoes and noted that experts and senior managers of the two countries should hold bilateral meetings in order to settle the existing problems.

Mirzoali called for reducing the tariff for the transportation of goods via rail especially oil’s export from Iran to the Republic of Tajikistan.

He also announced the existence of a number of GE locomotives in Tajik railway and the need for Iran’s technical assistance to repair these locomotives.

MA/6291371