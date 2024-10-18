Martyr Sinwar symbol of Islamic values: senior cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in Tehran, the interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard praised the late Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement's chief Yahya Sinwar for his long-time struggle in the way of Allah, adding that "Today there is Ashura going on in Gaza. Nahj al-balagha has moved the Islamic world."

"Martyrs like Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh, Sinwar, Gen. Nilforoushan were other mujahids who fought in the way of Allah," he said, adding that those Mujahedeen sacrifices their lives for the well-being of people.

The senior cleric went through a history of Palestinians and Lebanese struggles against the occupying Israeli regime, recalling that the Zionist suffered a humiliating deaf against Hezbollah forces in the 33-day battle.

Abu Torabi Fard went on to point to two missile attacks by Iran on the Zionist regime, adding that, "Western experts have written that Israel is strategically finished, and also extremely unstable and shaky from a social perspective."

He called for maintaining Islamic unity under the current circumstances in the region based on Islamic values.

