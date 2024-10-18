Axis of Resistance unstoppable by assassinating its leaders

As the Resistance leaders rose from among the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, others will fill their gaps and this popular movement will continue its resistance against the Israeli aggression, the statement added.

The criminal and bloodthirsty Israeli regime enjoys the full support of the United States and Europe in its criminal acts and seeks to martyr the Palestinian and Lebanese people and also leaders of the Axis of Resistance including former Politburo Chief of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and ex-Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and also Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, it said, adding that the criminal Zionist regime is unaware that the Axis of Resistance cannot be stopped by assassinating its leaders as the Resistance leaders rose from among the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Expressing condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and bereaved family of Martyr Yahya Sinwar, who devoted his life against the occupying regime of Israel, the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations called on the United States and European countries to stop their all-out support for the Zionist regime in sending lethal weapons to the criminal Zionist regime.

The Israeli regime on Friday said that the three Hamas members were martyred in a gunfight in a building in Rafah in south of Gaza, with one of them being identified as Yahams chief Yahya Sinwar.

