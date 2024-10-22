Israel too little to be able to pose threat to Iran

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of Martyr General Nilforoushan, who was assassinated by the Zionist regime’s forces in Beirut, he said that Israel is in no position to carry out an attack against Iran that is proportionate to the Operation True-Promise II, he emphasized.

The criminal Zionist regime may carry out a desperate, limited, and small attack against Iran to say it has responded, but it certainly cannot carry out an attack that is proportionate to the Operation True-Promise II, Major General Jafari added.

Regarding Iran's response to a possible Israeli attack, he stated, “Iran's response depends on the severity of the enemy's attack. If it does something major and considerable, it will definitely be responded severely and this issue has been announced clearly by the military officials of the country.”

“But I assure people with certainty that the criminal Zionist regime will not make any major or significant moves. Anyway, whatever they do is nothing more than a desperate effort,” he underlined.

The Islamic Republic carried out strikes entitled "Operation True-Promise II" under the "legitimate right of self-defense under the United Nations Charter in response to Israeli assassination of the Resistance figures including former Head of Politburo of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and former Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and General Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

