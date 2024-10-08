Hamas will rise like a phoenix from the ashes: Hamas official

One year after Israel attacked Gaza, Meshaal described the conflict with Israel as part of a broader narrative spanning 76 years, dating back to what Palestinians call the "Nakba" or "catastrophe," when many were displaced during the 1948 war that accompanied the creation of Israel, Reuters reported.

"Palestinian history is made of cycles," Meshaal, 68, a senior Hamas figure under overall leader Yahya Sinwar, told Reuters in an interview. "We go through phases where we lose martyrs (victims) and we lose part of our military capabilities, but then the Palestinian spirit rises again, like the phoenix, thanks to God."

"We lost part of our ammunition and weapons, but Hamas is still recruiting young men and continues to manufacture a significant portion of its ammunition and weapons," said Meshaal.

According to Reuters, his comments seem to be signaling that the group will fight on whatever its losses, a West Asia analysts said.

"Overall I would say (Hamas is) alive and kicking still and ... will probably come back at some point in Gaza," said Joost R. Hiltermann, West Asia and North Africa Program Director of the International Crisis Group.

He said Israel had not spelled out a plan for Gaza when the war ends, and this could allow Hamas to re-establish itself although perhaps not with such strength or in the same form.

SD/