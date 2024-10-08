Israel confirms that HAMAS leader Sinwar still alive

Sinwar sent a number of messages to HAMAS mediators in Qatar recently, the Walla web portal wrote citing an Israeli official.

The Israeli source said it was not clear when exactly the messages were sent, but added that they do not reflect any softening of HAMAS’ position on a deal that paves the way to a ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages.

Previously, the portal’s security sources said the HAMAS leader was "beyond reach" and did not reached out even to comment on Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on September 27.

