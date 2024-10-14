  1. Sports
Iranian rowers win colorful medals in 2024 Asian C’ships

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian rowing athletes have grabbed six colorful medals in the 2024 Asian Rowing Championships held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Iranian athletes won six medals in total at the 2024 Asian Rowing Championships, which took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 10 to 14.

The medals included two gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Iranian female rower Zeinab Norouzi won a gold medal in the lightweight women’s single-scull rowing event.

Zeinab Norouzi and Kimia Zarei also claimed a gold medal in the women's lightweight double-sculls event.

Additionally, Iran’s Kimia Zarei, Fatemeh Mojallal, Mahsa Javar, and Zeinab Norouzi secured a silver medal in the women’s quadruple sculls.

Fatemeh Mojallal won a silver medal in the heavyweight women’s single-scull rowing event.

Amir-Hossein Mahmoudpour claimed a silver medal in the lightweight men’s single-scull rowing event.

Finally, in the women's heavyweight double-sculls event, Kimia Zarei and Fatemeh Mojallal grabbed a bronze medal.

