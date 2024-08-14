Hezbollah pounds Israel’s Mount Neria base

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah said that it attacked “the ‘Mount Neria’ base (a battalion headquarters currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade) with barrages of Katyusha rockets,” on Tuesday evening.

According to Hezbollah, the rocket attack was aimed at showing its support for Palestinians in Gaza. It was conducted “in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Baraachit.”

Zionist media sources also reported on Tuesday that some 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward areas in Western Galilee in the northern occupied territories, PressTV reported.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

