Diplomacy being pursued to deal with Israel threats to region

Referring to his trip to Baghdad on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Minister presented a report of his meetings with the Iraqi authorities on his Instagram.

He stated that as the first destination of the third round of his trip to the countries of the region, he met and held talks with the Iraqi president, prime minister, and foreign minister.

"In addition to presenting a general assessment of the previous regional trips, we examined the special and dangerous conditions of the region caused by the military adventurism and the war crimes of the Zionist regime in the aggression against Lebanon and the genocide against the residents of Gaza," Araghchi said.

He said that in his meetings, he had explained the responsible approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the security and stability of the region, noting that preventing the worsening of the security situation in West Asia requires an immediate halt to the war machine of the Zionist regime.

In a joint press conference with his counterpart, Araghchi emphasized achieving a common understanding between the countries of the region and the world on the need to immediately stop the war crimes of the Zionists.

"Diplomacy is operationalized on the field with the aim of mobilizing the capacity of all countries in the region and international organizations to deal with the dangerous threats of the Zionist regime against the peace, stability and security of the entire region," Iranian top diplomat stressed.

Iranian Foreign Minister who has traveled to Muscat in continuation of his regional consultations, had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the nighboring country on Monday.

Araghchi is likely to travel to Egypt and Jordan in the coming days to continue his regional consultations.

