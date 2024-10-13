All regional states have duty to deal with Israeli atrocities

The Zionist regime does not allow flights to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon, and this behavior is completely brutal and inhumane, so all countries in the region are duty bound to confront the criminal Zionist regime, the speaker of the Iranian parliament emphasized in a meeting with the speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saqr Ghobash who he met and held talks with on the sidelines of the meeting of the parliament speakers of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) at the International Center of Geneva Conference.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf stated, “We believe that the current conditions in the region require more than ever to increase the relations of other countries in the region with each other in the economic, political, defense and security fields.”

The development of these relations is very important in a situation where bitter events have happened to the countries of the region, including Lebanon and Palestine, and crimes committed by the Zionist regime have led to insecurity in the region, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to his presence in Geneva after the Beirut visit and meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and noted, “Today, the people of Lebanon, including Muslims (Shiites and Sunnis), Christians and Jews, need help more than ever.”

“As we are witnessing the crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, this criminal regime does not allow flights to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon, which is a completely inhuman behavior, so all of the regional countries in the region have a duty in this regard.”

The Emirati Parliament speaker, for his part, assessed the previous visit of the Iranian Parliament speaker to the United Arab Emirates ‘very positive’ in improving relations between the two countries and said that the amicable ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi is growing.”

It is hoped that the friendly ties between Iran and UAE will be further expanded, Ghobash added.

