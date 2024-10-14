Israel’s Golani brigade massacred children, women: Hamas

Those who were targeted by the drone were Nazi army soldiers who bombed children and women in Gaza and Lebanon, Ezzat Al-Rashq made remarks referring to Hezbollah’s retaliatory operation on Sunday.

Al-Rashq stressed that the soldiers have suffered the same calamity they brought upon the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The statements of the Hamas officials followed the successful attack of the Lebanese Hezbollah drone on the military base of the Zionist regime that left four Zionist soldiers dead and over 100 others wounded.

SD/IRN85626878