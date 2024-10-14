Discord between Israel’s military, Netanyahu cabinet growing

Haaretz newspaper quoted informed sources as saying that Netanyahu called during security discussions “to end this issue forcefully and decisively and to use all measures permitted by law to confront this disobedience, claiming that these soldiers have lost their “national conscience.”

This comes at a time when the role of Netanyahu and his extremist cabinet members is unfolding in obstructing a deal that would release the occupation prisoners and stop the aggression and genocide against the Palestinians, Yemen Press Agency reported.

In turn, Transport Minister Miri Regev said during the meeting, “If this is a rebellion, these soldiers should be sent to prison.”

As for War Minister Yoav Galant, he claimed that the numbers presented by the media regarding this message do not reflect reality, and that the occupation army responds forcefully to any sign of disobedience.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Israeli occupation army confirmed at the meeting that they had not received the message that was sent to the media.

SD/