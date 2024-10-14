Iran supports projects developing ties between Islamic states

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Shahin Abdullah oghlu Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran believes that the sovereignty of any country should not be ignored, adding that the presence of foreigners is not in the best interest of the countries of this region.

He emphasized that by working together, the regional states can solve their issues.

"We welcome all projects that will further develop relations between Islamic countries," he cited, calling for speeding up the implementation of agreements between Tehran and Baku.

"We welcome the establishment of railway and highway routes between the two countries, and we also want to continue and expand cooperation in the fields of energy and agriculture, and we adhere to what has been agreed in these fields."

Mustafayev, for his part, said that Baku is ready to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, he declared that Baku seeks to expand relations with Iran in different fields including economy, energy swap lines, culture, transit, and security and defense.

