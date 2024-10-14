Iran nabs two terrorist teams in southeast

The members of the two terrorist teams linked to "Jaish al-Adl" (better known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) were arrested in Rask and Sarbaz counties, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to the available information and explicit confessions of the arrested terrorist members, they intended to carry out terrorist acts and create insecurity in the province by using weapons and explosive devices.

The hiding place of the weapons and explosive equipment of the terrorist teams was discovered and confiscated before conducting any anti-security operation.

Jaish al-Adl is a notorious terrorist group and has been involved in numerous terror attacks against Iran.

MNA/