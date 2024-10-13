  1. Politics
Gen. Hajizadeh:

Iran to give remorseful response to any Israeli blunder

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force said that Iran will give a regretful response to any mistake of the Zionist regime.

In response to the thankful messages of high-ranking officials and various people for the recent missile attack on Zionist Israeli regime, Brigadier general Amir-Ali Hajizadeh stated, “I sincerely express my special thanks to everyone. Undoubtedly, the successful Operation ‘True Promise II’, which was launched aiming to punish the criminal Zionist regime, was carried out with the unified and integrated decision of the [Islamic] Establishment, approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), unwavering support of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and approval and instruction of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

The IRGC Aerospace Force along with the other Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to give a harsh and regretful response to any mistake made by the Zionist regime which is on the verge of collapse.

