Mehr signs MoU for cooperation with Chinese Xinhua

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of 6th World Media Summit underway in Urumqi, China on onday.

The CEO of Mehr Media Group (which consists of Mehr News Agency and English-language daily Tehran Times) Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati represented Mehr in the signing ceremony of the cooperation document.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and Rahmati signed the MoU with the aim of expanding media cooperation between the two news agencies, strengthening the exchange of information, news and new media technologies.

The agreement is an important step in the direction of improving relations between Mehr and Xinhua.

The memorandum creates a platform for improving professional exchanges among journalists, facilitating the sharing of media experiences, and developing cooperation in the field of media technologies. The signing of the memorandum shows the commitment of both institutions to strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote media standards at the international level.

MNA