Iran welcomes Nicaragua's severance of ties with Israel

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei welcomed the responsible action of the Nicaraguan government in completely cutting off relations with the Zionist regime and considered it a sign of Nicaragua's commitment to the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international documents related to the prevention and combating of genocide.

Referring to the persistence and resistance of the government and the people of Nicaragua against the economic sanctions and political pressures of the United States against this country, Baghaei described the principled positions of Nicaragua in the clear condemnation of the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the aggression of the occupying regime against Lebanon as "laudable."

He also expressed hope that the courageous and responsible action of the Nicaraguan government in announcing the severance of relations with the Israeli regime will be a model for other countries in line with their legal and moral obligations against the occupation and genocide of the Zionist regime.

Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo announced the move to state media on Friday after the country’s Congress passed a resolution calling for action after the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war on October 7.

Murillo, who is President Daniel Ortega’s wife, said her husband instructed the government to “sever diplomatic relations with the fascist and genocidal government of Israel”.

Israel launched its brutal war against the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping entity on October 7 last year.

At least 41,825 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

MP/