N Korea warns S Korea of invasion of its airspace by drones

"We think that the South Korean military is behind the incidents with the incursion of drones. We warn once again that if a drone is seen again we will consider it as flying from South Korea and will brand it as the declaration of war on our republic and will act at our discretion," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted him as saying.

The North Korean foreign ministry said earlier that South Korean drones had entered North Korea’s airspace three times during October to scatter propaganda leaflets.

The South Korean military denied sending drones to the northern neighbor and suggested that this could have been done by public organizations or individuals.

Meanwhile, the North Korean spokesman said that the drone that had entered Pyongyang’s airspace could not have been launched by a civilian organization on its own, since a runway is needed to launch such types of drones.

