US-led sanctions monitoring team unlawful: North Korea

The United States, South Korea, and Japan on Wednesday unveiled the new multinational team after Russia in March rejected the annual renewal of a UN panel that monitored the implementation of sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs for fifteen years.

China, which serves as North Korea’s primary ally and economic lifeline, chose to abstain from the vote.

“The forces involved in the smear campaign against the DPRK will have to pay a dear price for it,” KCNA quoted Choe Son-hui as saying using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

She called the move “the most undisguised violation” of North Korea’s sovereignty.

