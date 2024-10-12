N Korea says S Korea drones scattered leaflets over Pyongyang

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it could not confirm the North's accusations but also referred in its statement to Pyongyang's practice of sending into South Korean airspace balloons with bags of trash attached.

North Korea's foreign ministry said the drones were flown over Pyongyang at night this week and last and that the intrusion demanded retaliatory action, the state news agency KCNA reported.

"The ROK (South Korea) should immediately stop such irresponsible and dangerous provocation that may cause an armed conflict and lead to a war between the two sides," the ministry was quoted as saying.

North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with trash attached into the South since May, exacerbating tensions between the two countries.

Pyongyang says they are a response to some activists and North Korean defectors in South Korea who fly balloons into the North carrying aid parcels and leaflets criticising leader Kim Jong Un.

