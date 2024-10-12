Israel's attack on medical centers violates humanitarian law

Pirhossein Koolivand explained on Friday that the Israeli attack on the IRCS field hospital on the border between Lebanon and Syria resulted in the complete destruction of the storage facility for food, medicine, and medical equipment.

Additionally, he added that 20 ambulances and a 56-bed field hospital, which was being prepared to serve war refugees on the Syrian-Lebanese border, were also destroyed by the Zionist regime's attacks.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime's actions in attacking the Red Crescent field hospital violated humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The Red Crescent's important mission of aiding war refugees, the needy, and disaster victims worldwide will not be deterred by the cruel actions of the Zionist regime, he said, adding that the IRCS is currently engaged in international consultations and legal processes to file a complaint against the Zionist regime for their attack on medical and relief centers which are strictly prohibited according to the Geneva Conventions.

