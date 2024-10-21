IRCS chief heads for Geneva for Intl. Red Cross Conference

According to the scheduled program, he will meet with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the secretary of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the head of the Federation of National Societies and also consulting with the secretary general of the Federation with a focus on providing humanitarian aid to the war-hit areas of Lebanon and Gaza.

Presenting documents about the violation of humanitarian rights to international forums, constructing field hospital, and following up on the attack on Iran's Red Crescent Hospital by the criminal Zionist regime are among other important issues that Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society Koolivand will pursue in international forums.

Meeting with the heads of the national crescent societies for bilateral cooperation, transfer of Iran's fruitful experiences and also efforts to stop war in Gaza and Lebanon are of the other issues that will be pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the Israeli regime’s airstrike on a field hospital it set up along the Syrian-Lebanese border, calling the air raid a war crime and a violation of international law.

