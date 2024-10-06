Iran’s restraint proved emptiness of US call for Gaza truce

Kazem Jalali spoke at a ceremony in the Islamic Center of Moscow on Saturday to commemorate Nasrallah, IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan, and other Resistance members recently martyred by the Israeli regime.

Before Iran's Operation True Promise 2 on October 1, the enemy attempted to falsely portray the Islamic Republic as afraid to respond, the ambassador stated.

He noted that if Tehran had retaliated at that time, it would have been used as a pretext to accuse Iran of obstructing a truce.

Jalali also cautioned against the Israeli regime's psychological warfare aimed at creating discord among Resistance groups and Muslims.

He emphasized, “We’re strong,” asserting that the presence of Resistance supporters at the ceremony signifies victory.

Last Tuesday, the IRGC launched a retaliatory missile strike against Tel Aviv in response to various assassinations by the Zionist enemy and its crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

