Oct 10, 2024, 3:48 PM

Israel bombs Gaza school-turned-shelter, martyrs 28

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – An Israeli strike on a school shelter on Thursday martyred 28 Palestinians and wounded 54, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said an Israeli air strike on a Gaza school killed at least 28 people Thursday, while the Israeli military reported it struck a Hamas command centre.

“Palestine Red Crescent teams responded to 28 fatalities and 54 injuries following the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of Rafida School,” the organisation said, referring to a school in Deir el-Balah.

Thursday's attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza, where fighting has raged for more than a year.

