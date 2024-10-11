Zionist regime has violated all intl. laws: Pres. Pezeshkian

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Conference of "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - The Basis of Peace and Development" on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of renowned Turkmen poet "Makhtumgholi Faraghi" in Ashgabat, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the criminal Zionist regime should stop killing, massacring innocent people, bombing houses.

Regarding Iran’s relations with Russia, he said, “We generally had a good relationship with neighboring countries from long ago.”

He then pointed to this year's slogan of the United Nations and added that ‘peace, security and human dignity’ is the slogan raised by the United Stations in this year i.e. all countries should deal with each other based on peace, security and dignity.

Whether in connection with Russia, which has an old and longstanding relationship with Iran, or all the countries in the region, “we would like to live with all of them in peace and security and maintain human dignity,” President Pezeshkian underlined.

MA/6253506