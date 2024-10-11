  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2024, 6:00 PM

Zionist regime has violated all intl. laws: Pres. Pezeshkian

Zionist regime has violated all intl. laws: Pres. Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Zionist regime has violated and breached all international laws and human rights’ regulations, calling on the international community to address the regime's crimes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Conference of "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - The Basis of Peace and Development" on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of renowned Turkmen poet "Makhtumgholi Faraghi" in Ashgabat, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the criminal Zionist regime should stop killing, massacring innocent people, bombing houses.

Regarding Iran’s relations with Russia, he said, “We generally had a good relationship with neighboring countries from long ago.”

He then pointed to this year's slogan of the United Nations and added that ‘peace, security and human dignity’ is the slogan raised by the United Stations in this year i.e. all countries should deal with each other based on peace, security and dignity.

Whether in connection with Russia, which has an old and longstanding relationship with Iran, or all the countries in the region, “we would like to live with all of them in peace and security and maintain human dignity,” President Pezeshkian underlined.

MA/6253506

News ID 222762
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News