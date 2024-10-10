  1. World
Israel kills 55 more Gazans as death toll tops 42,050

At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 42,065, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that some 97,886 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 166 others in five massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

