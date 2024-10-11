Jewish MP warns of Iran’s surprising response to Israel

Asked about media reports on coordination between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a response to a retaliatory missile strike that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched against the Zionist regime’s military targets on October 1, Homayoun Sameyah told on Thursday that the American officials must bear in mind that the slightest Israeli act of aggression will definitely trigger a response from Iran that will make the aggressors regret their decision.

Highlighting the Iranian Armed Forces’ full preparedness against any possible Israeli attack, the Jewish lawmaker warned Netanyahu that he would have to expect “new surprises” if the Zionist regime’s army makes any stupid move against Iran.

The MP said the world leaders should not forget that the outbreak of a full-blown war in West Asia will not be confined to the region alone and will have disastrous consequences for other parts of the world.

Sameyah also expressed the Iranian Jewish community’s support for the True Promise II Operation against the Israeli regime, saying Jewish Iranians took great pride in the missile attack by the IRGC, which he said defeated the Israeli regime’s air defense systems and hit the targets, including Nevatim airbase in the occupied territories.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli aggression will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

MA/TSN