Oct 9, 2024, 9:02 AM

Iran's Embassy:

No Iranian citizens killed in Israel strike on Damascus

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian Embassy in Syria condemned Israel’s strike on a civilian building in Damascus, saying that no Iranian citizens were among the victims.

"The Israeli enemy committed yet another crime, cowardly firing missiles at a civilian building in Damascus and killing innocent women and children," the embassy said on the X social media platform.

"The embassy condemns this act of terror and informs that no Iranian citizens were among the martyred and injured," it added.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Syria said Israel delivered a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. The attack claimed the lives of at least 7 civilians, including women and children. 11 people were wounded.

MP/

News ID 222649

