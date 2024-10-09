Syria slams Israeli’s strike on civilian building in Damascus

"The Syrian Arab Republic resolutely condemns this barbaric crime against vulnerable civilians, which came in continuation of genocide, committed <…> [by Israel] against the Palestinians and the Lebanese," the ministry said on its Facebook account, TASS reported.

The ministry once again underscored "the need for urgent measures to restrain" the Israeli regime, whose actions may lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the entire region.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Syria said Israel delivered a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. The attack claimed the lives of at least 7 civilians, including women and children. 11 people were wounded.

