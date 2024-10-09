  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2024, 8:16 AM

Syria slams Israeli’s strike on civilian building in Damascus

Syria slams Israeli’s strike on civilian building in Damascus

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministry of Syria condemned Israel’s strike targeting a residential building in Damascus as a "barbaric crime" and called for measures to deter Israel.

"The Syrian Arab Republic resolutely condemns this barbaric crime against vulnerable civilians, which came in continuation of genocide, committed <…> [by Israel] against the Palestinians and the Lebanese," the ministry said on its Facebook account, TASS reported.

The ministry once again underscored "the need for urgent measures to restrain" the Israeli regime, whose actions may lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the entire region.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Syria said Israel delivered a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. The attack claimed the lives of at least 7 civilians, including women and children. 11 people were wounded.

MP/

News ID 222646

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News