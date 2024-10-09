Israeli forces launch missile attack on Zofolon occupied land

Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance announced a missile attack on Zofolon in the occupied territories as local media in the Zionist regime reported that siren went off in Kiryat Shemona.

In a statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah media announced, “In line with the goal of supporting the resistant and steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave and valiant resistance in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to Israeli attacks on cities, villages, and civilians, the Resistance combatants shelled Zofolon area in north of Haifa in the occupied territories with missiles.”

The local media in the Zionist regime reported that the sound of siren was heard in Kiryat Shemona and Beit Hillel for fear of a drone attack.

