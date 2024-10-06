Israeli enemy conducted 25,000 attacks on Gaza since Oct. 07

Speaking in a speech on the occasion of anniversary of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, he said that Al-Aqsa Storm Operation is a natural result of Israeli hostile war during 105 years of occupation.

The Israeli enemy carried out more than 250,000 air and artillery attacks against the Gaza Strip in a whole year.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip has claimed more than 41,000 lives and near 100,000 people have been injured since October 7, 2023, he noted.

The Israeli enemy has used about 100,000 tons of explosives as bombs, missiles and bullets provided by the United States, Ansarullah leader added.

The Israeli massacre of the Palestinian people in Al-Mu'amdani Hospital, Jabalia camp and Al Khor School are among the most obvious and horrific massacres that no conscientious person will ever forget, he continued.

He went on to say that Israeli enemy used all means of killing and tried to commit genocide by imposing hunger against Palestinians.

MA/6248757