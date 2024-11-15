US bombs inflame, escalate wars of extermination in West Asia

In a televised speech on Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated that the Americans are solely seeking to secure their interests in the region and subjugate regional nations and governments, Press TV reported.

He said the presence and practices of the occupying Tel Aviv regime in West Asia pose a serious threat to the Muslim world’s freedom and independence.

“The Zionist project, which the US is advancing, is a vicious scheme. It robs nations of their freedom and independence and expropriates their motherland and inalienable rights.

“The Zionist project poses threats to the entire Muslim Ummah, and constitutes serious aggression against its identity, religious values, independence, freedom, and resources,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.

He also took a swipe at certain Arab regimes for their enhanced cooperation and trade relationship with Israel.

Houthi emphasized that such alignment would not guarantee their security and stability in the face of the Tel Aviv regime’s expansionist objectives in the region.

“The US-Israeli danger is not merely aimed at the Palestinian nation; it rather threatens the whole Muslim world. The US and Israel seek to exterminate Muslims, and what they are exercising in Palestinian territories could happen in any other country,” the Ansarullah leader said.

He expressed regret over the failure of most Arab and Muslim governments to adopt a firm stance vis-à-vis Israeli crimes, stating such behavior has emboldened the Zionist enemy to press ahead with its brutalities.

Houthi also reiterated that Yemeni armed forces will continue their anti-Israeli operations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, noting that Yemeni forces have carried out multiple attacks against Israeli interests this week using 29 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as an explosive-laden drone.

The Ansarullah leader hailed the hours-long operation by Yemeni naval units against the American aircraft carrier Abraham in the Arabian Sea, stating that the operation successfully achieved its objectives and forced the vessel to flee dozens of nautical miles away from the coast of Yemen.

“In case the US Navy opts to deploy an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, it should be quite sure that it will be targeted,” Houthi said.

Houthi hailed the resistance fighters’ steadfastness against Israel, saying their numerous operations have inflicted heavy losses on the invading Israeli troops in Gaza and Lebanon.

Houthi finally called upon all walks of Yemeni society to take to the streets across the country on Friday and participate in massive pro-Palestine rallies.

MNA