Israeli enemy uses barrel bombs, explosive robots in Gaza

Had it not been for the support of America, the Zionist enemy could not continue its crimes, he said, adding that Zionist regime is not able to be alive except with the US.

Israel will not last even one week without the US support, Ansarullah leader emphasized.

The United States and Zionist regime are trying to achieve their malicious goals of destroying the Arabs, Al-Houthis noted, stressing that the US government is trying to prepare the ground for all-out political and economic dominance of the Zionist enemy in the region.

He described crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon 'terrible', calling on the Muslims and Arab countries to be aware of movements hatched by enemies against the Islamic Ummah.

The Israeli enemy, like Gaza, targets all people. Muslims in particular and human society in general must be aware of what is happening and what the enemies are looking for, the leader of the Ansarullah movement continued.

He went on to say that Israeli enemy targets all Lebanese indiscriminately, as it could be seen in what happened in Nabatieh, Al-Houthi deplored.

The recent developments in the region are not accidental, rather, it has stemmed from the suffering of Palestinian nation for more than a hundred years ago since the British and Israeli occupation, he said, emphasizing that the Zionists were brutal from the beginning and enjoyed the support of the West, and the West gave a greenlight to the Zionist enemy to commit any kind of crime freely. During 45 years since occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Zionist enemy have committed atrocities at the worst level.

The Zionist enemy has resorted to mass killing and assassinating innocent people but it has failed in the battlefield. Genocide continues in Gaza Strip. The Israeli enemy brutally targets all the refugees and their accommodation centers in schools with destructive and incendiary bombs given to it by the United States and burns children, women and the elderly. The enemy in northern Gaza is trying to expel the Palestinian nation by committing terrible crimes. The Israeli enemy has destroyed more than 50,000 residential units in northern Gaza and uses explosive barrels and destructive robots, Yemen's Ansarullah leader added.

