Yemen conducts attack on Tel Aviv with ballistic missile

According to reports, sirens went off in several areas near Tel Aviv on Thursday night as a result of the attack.

The Israeli military claimed it had intercepted one missile fired from Yemen, PressTV reported.

"The missile that was fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System. Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the Israeli military said in a message on Telegram.

Israeli media said at least 2 million settlers ran to shelters amid the attack. They added that nearly 20 Israelis were injured while running for shelter.

Operations at Ben-Gurion Airport were also paused. The Yemeni Army said it would issue a statement in a few hours.

Senior Yemeni sources told Al-Mayadeen TV that the Israeli enemy's narrative cannot be relied upon, and everyone should wait for the statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces will reveal details of a precise and qualitative operation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces' statement has been delayed to the coming hours due to recent developments.

The operation targeted more than one target, and the enemy should consider Yaffa unsafe, sources said.

The attack came after the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah said in a televised address on Thursday that the movement will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah in the face of Israeli attacks.

In a televised address on Thursday, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, saying they aim to block Hezbollah from "supporting Gaza and the Palestinian people".

He said Israel's intensified aggression against Lebanon is "pre-planned aggression" that had been "in place for years" while asserting Hezbollah is "stronger than ever before."

Since last November, Yemen has targeted Israel-related ships in nearby waters with drones and missiles, saying its operations are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

