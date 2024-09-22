Al-Houthi condemns Israeli aggression on Lebanon

In a televised address marking the anniversary of the September 21 Revolution and the latest developments in the Al-Aqsa Strom operation on Saturday, Al-Houthi said that Hezbollah is a cohesive force with strong, dedicated, and self-sacrificing supporters, Al Manar reported.

“The confrontation between Hezbollah and the Israeli enemy is not new; it has been ongoing for years for its leaders, its combatants, and its steadfast supporters. Over the decades, the group has made significant sacrifices while remaining resilient and enhancing its military capabilities and organizational structure.”

He added that “the Israeli enemy, with its brutality, criminality, corruption, tyranny, and threat to humanity, won’t endure so long.”

Commenting on the recent telecommunication devices’ blasts in Lebanon, Ansarullah’s leader remarked that “the Israeli enemy’s crimes aimed at the mass targeting of civilians and committing genocide against thousands of Lebanese.”

“The enemy’s use of explosive devices was intended to kill as many people as possible with audacity and aggression. With each crime, the aggressive, savage nature of the Israeli enemy becomes clearer, and there is no solution with them except to eradicate their presence,” he asserted.

“The Americans, Zionists, and their allies have waged aggression against our beloved Yemeni people over the years. In response, Yemenis have asserted that no will can dictate our fate; we enjoy freedom, independence, dignity, and honor.”

Additionally, Al-Houthi emphasized that the enemies have failed to regain control over Yemen, and Yemenis have preserved this achievement, even if minimally, in their strategic depth. He affirmed that the September 21 Revolution remains steadfast despite the scale of conspiracies, wars, and attacks.

Regarding Yemen’s support for the people of Gaza, Al-Houthi reiterated that “our people have stood firmly with the Palestinians over the years,” stressing that Yemenis have never wavered in their commitment to the Palestinian struggle, despite the horrific crimes and severe blockade they face.

SD/